Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder while filming Indiana Jones 5.

The veteran actor will be taking a hiatus from filming, and the shoot is set to be reconfigured while he recovers.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Filming recently began at Pinewood Studios and across “other locations in the UK”. Harrison Ford is reprising his role as the titular adventurer, and will now be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a co-lead role.

The film, which is currently due to reach cinemas on July 29, 2022, recently saw Steven Spielberg pull out of the directing role. Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold later took over directing duties.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said recently.

“Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine.”

He added: “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

The film’s release date was delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic. Indiana Jones 5 is currently set to reach cinemas on July 29, 2022.