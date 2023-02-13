‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ trailer sees Harrison Ford punch a Nazi

The second trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has been released.

Shared during the 2023 Super Bowl, the 30-second Big Game Spot sees Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones at his whip-cracking best.

The clip sees Jones in a variety of perilous-looking situations with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) turning up to “rescue him” before the pair are forced to jump out of a plane before it crashes.

Elsewhere the new trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny gives fans another look at Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous Voller, who was reportedly based on the real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun. “My memory’s a little fuzzy, are you still a Nazi,” Jones asks him, before swiftly punching him in the face.

“A legend will face his destiny” reads the tagline.

The synopsis for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny reads: “Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth instalment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

The first trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny was released in December.

Directed by James Mangold (Logan), Indy’s fifth outing has been described as the final instalment in the series. It’s the first entry not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as an executive producer alongside George Lucas.

Ford previously confirmed this would be his last outing as the character, after footage debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo back in September.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure,” Ford said at the event. “But they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”