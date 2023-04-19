‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trailer receives mixed reception from fans: “Seems a little low quality”

The first official trailer for Insidious: The Red Door has been released – you can watch it above.

The upcoming film is the fifth instalment in the horror franchise but will be a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2, which was released in 2013.

Set 10 year later, The Red Door rejoins the Lambert family as they prepare to face their dark past.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.”

Patrick Wilson, who returns as Josh Lambert, marks his directorial debut for the new horror. Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor are also reprising their respective roles from the first two chapters, while Peter Dager and Hiam Abbass will join as new (and currently undisclosed) characters.

While the newly released trailer has generated excitement from hardcore fans of the franchise, others have expressed concerns about an apparent lack of quality.

“This is the most straight-to-DVD trailer I have ever seen in my life,” tweeted one person, while another wrote: “Seems a little low quality. Wanted to be more excited but it didn’t get me there.”

Another Twitter user added: “The trailer isn’t good in my opinion, but I love the franchise and I’ll definitely be tuning in.”

The majority of reactions were positive, however, with many expressing their excitement for the return of the original franchise characters.

“The insidious franchise is top tier and am beyond excited for the OG cast to return,” wrote one fan, while another added: “LETS GOOOOOOOOO THE RED FACED DEMON FACES JOSH AGAIN.”

You can find more positive reactions below.

On making his directorial debut, Wilson previously said in a statement: “Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go….”

Jason Blum, who is producing for Blumhouse, said: “One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

Insidious: The Red Door is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 7, 2023.