Interactive Q&A for Animal Kingdom’s 10th anniversary announced

A free special interactive cast and filmmaker Q&A for Animal Kingdom will stream tomorrow to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the classic Australian film.

The 2010 crime film was inspired by the lives of the Pettingill criminal family of Melbourne, who were acquitted and implicated in the murder of two police officers. It centres on the life of a 17-year old boy Joshua Cody (James Frecheville), who comes under the care of the crime family after reaching out to his estranged grandmother (Jacki Weaver), while a detective (Guy Pearce) tries to save him from their influence.

Stars Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn and writer-director David Michod are set to lead the livestream. The discussion will begin at 2pm AEST tomorrow (May 31) via Madman Films’ website, which you can sign up to in advance here.

In the ten years since its release, the film has spawned an American television show and re-launched the career of many of its actors. Michod has since directed The King, a Netflix-produced historical drama starring Timothee Chalamet, and The Rover, starring Robert Pattinson.

In Mendelsohn’s case, it almost entirely revived his career and launched him overseas. He has since played Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and appeared in The Dark Knight Rises, Captain Marvel, Place Beyond The Pines and many more.

Weaver, although already popular, has since predominantly appeared in US films and received two Oscar nominations.