‘Ip Man’ and ‘Rogue One’ star Donnie Yen cast in ‘John Wick 4’

Veteran Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen has been cast in John Wick 4, the upcoming film in the Keanu Reeves-starring action film franchise.

Deadline reported earlier today (June 4) that Yen will play an ally of Reeves’ super-assassin John Wick, sharing a similar history as well as a number of enemies. The film will continue the events of John Wick 3: Parabellum, which saw Wick go on the run after being excommunicated and tagged with a multi-million dollar bounty.

“We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise,” director Chad Stahelski told Deadline. “I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.” John Wick 4 will reportedly begin production this summer on location in France, Germany, and Japan.

This news follows the recent casting of UK pop singer Rina Sawayama, who will make her feature film debut in John Wick 4 with an undisclosed role.

Yen is renowned for the highly successful series of Ip Man films, loosely based on the life of the Chinese martial artist, who was a master of the art Wing Chun and a teacher to Bruce Lee. The franchise began in 2008 and ended with Ip Man 4: The Finale, released in 2019.

With John Wick 4, Yen continues his foray into Hollywood that began with 2002’s Blade II, in which he also worked as an action choreographer. Since then, Yen has nabbed prominent roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (as Chirrut Imwe), Disney‘s live-action adaptation of Mulan (Commander Tung), and XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Xiang).

John Wick 4 will shoot back-to-back with John Wick 5, it was reported last August.