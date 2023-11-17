Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell has gone missing in New York, according to reports.

The three-time Emmy-award winning filmmaker and photographer was last seen in New York almost two weeks ago.

According to a missing person’s notice, McDonnell, 44, was last seen on a beach in Queens on November 4. He was spotted leaving his home in Brooklyn around 8:30pm local time. His locked bike was reportedly found at the Fort Tilden beach on November 7.

The police are now searching for his red North Face vest, a pair of black and white trainers, dark coloured khaki trousers as well as a black North Face backpack.

The missing persons notice added: “You are not in trouble if you picked up his belongings, we just want to locate ASAP for clues to his disappearance.

Searching For Ross McDonnell My friend and one of the best photographers of his generation disappeared on a New York beach. Dogs traced his scent from his bike to the sea. But no body has been found and it's an ongoing missing persons case. Read more: https://t.co/Zi5Uf1nF92 pic.twitter.com/kWLCLPusx6 — Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) November 17, 2023

NYC people, film professionals, post community. Our friend and colleague, the filmmaker Ross McDonnell is missing in the NYC/Rockaway area. Please share this image to as many people as you can. pic.twitter.com/B27tdLlY5q — John Murphy (@JohnMurphyEdit) November 12, 2023

My friend and colleague Ross McDonnell has been missing for the past week in the New York area. Any information about him or his belongings would bring huge comfort to his family and loved ones. His parents have asked us to share the picture below: https://t.co/SfzGkLJ4W9 pic.twitter.com/RiiVNHVIGX — Sinead O'Shea (@SineadEOShea) November 12, 2023

Some friends of McDonnell said it is believed the filmmaker had been on the beach and went out in the ocean.

“He was last seen last Saturday night, the alarm was sounded on Sunday, we don’t know much more than that,” Gene Gallerano, a close friend of Mr McDonnell, told The Irish Times. “It’s been a very, very emotionally heavy week.”

Mr McDonnell’s debut feature film Colony earned its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the IDFA First Feature Award. It also went on to receive an Irish Film and Television Award Nomination.

In 2021 McDonnell also won an Emmy Award for his cinematography on the The Trade. In 2019 he was shortlisted for photography award Prix Pictet in its cycle ‘Hope’.

He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for his direction of documentary Elian.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers in the US via 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).