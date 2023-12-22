Is ‘Spy x Family Code: White’ canon?

A feature film based on Spy x Family arrives in cinemas in Japan this year.

Based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, the anime action-comedy series follows master spy Twilight, who has to disguise himself and build a mock family in order to investigate political leader Donovan Desmond.

The show’s first season debuted in April 2022, with the second season set to conclude on December 23, 2023.

At the time of season two’s announcement in December 2022, a feature film titled Spy x Family Code: White was also revealed. The film arrived in cinemas in Japan on December 22, 2023, with an international release set for 2024.

Is Spy x Family Code: White considered canon?

It is unclear whether Spy x Family Code: White is part of the franchise’s canon. Traditionally, anime films are considered non-canonical in the overarching story.

In the case of Spy x Family Code: White, however, there are factors at play which break the norm. The main difference is the manga’s creator Tatsuya Endo was involved in the creation of the film’s story, which he made to fit into the original timeline.

While canon is usually defined by whether events are referenced in the original source material, it’s unclear whether the story beats, or new characters, in Spy x Family Code: White will be referenced in the manga, or anime series, down the line. As such, whether the film is technically part of the franchise’s canon is yet to be fully determined.

What is the film’s story?

A synopsis for the film reads: “He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them.

“While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!”

Spy x Family Code: White is directed by Takashi Katagiri, from an original story by manga author Tatsuya Endo and screenplay by Ichiro Okouchi.