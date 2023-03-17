Is there going to be a ‘Shazam 3’?

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods arrives during a turbulent new age for DC Studios.

After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs at DC Studios last year, a number of planned projects have been shelved or cancelled entirely – including Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, Wonder Woman 3, and a sequel to Black Adam.

As such, Zachary Levi’s Shazam is another which could potentially be cut from DC’s future following sequel Shazam! Fury Of The Gods – while others like Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman have also yet to be addressed.

Is Shazam 3 happening?

Advertisement

The future of Shazam has yet to be decided, although a sequel isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

Speaking to Deadline, Levi has expressed his interest in returning to the role: “Trust me, wherever they say, we want you to be Shazam in this thing, I’d be like, ‘Great, let’s go. I’ll do that.’”

He added: “I do know that Peter [Safran], who I’ve known for years, and James [Gunn] who I’ve even known longer, are really excellent leaders. And I trust where they’re going to take all this stuff.”

Henry Gayden, who co-wrote the sequel with Chris Morgan, said the duo have had “only the most preliminary of conversations” regarding the future of Shazam with Gunn and Safran. “We’re all waiting to see how this movie does and then see if we can tell that story.”

Do the post-credit scenes in Shazam: Fury Of The Gods tell us anything?

In the mid-credits sequence, Shazam has a back-and-forth with Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) cronies John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) where the Justice Society Of America is mentioned.

Advertisement

While it’s unclear whether this sequence was added before or after Gunn and Safran’s takeover, the crossover between characters from Gunn’s TV series Peacemaker is a positive sign that Levi’s Shazam could have a future in the DC universe – whether it be another standalone adventure or a team-up project in the future.

In a two-star review of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, NME wrote: “Fury Of The Gods gets a big silly ending which is occasionally fun, but there’s a cheap and clumsy feel to everything – a superhero sequel made in the same vague shape as a dozen others.”