Jack Black goes viral for crashing graduation ceremony in Los Angeles

Jack Black has gone viral on TikTok after crashing a high school graduation photoshoot in Los Angeles.

A photographer, going by the name Visionary Daniel, posted a video of Black on Instagram and TikTok, explaining how the School of Rock star stumbled into the ceremony at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

“We found Jack Black during a graduation shoot,” Daniel wrote in the caption of the video. “He agreed to take photos,” said the next slide, before adding: “Wxplaining how he wants the photo taken and how the sun would look good on his face”

The video then shows a photo of the graduating students posing with Black, followed by images of the students on their own.

Take a look here:

In a separate post, Daniel shared the photos and wrote “graduated from the school of rock”. He added: “Crazy how small the world is to see jack black at one of my photo shoots.”

Jack Black went viral on his own social media channels last year after delivering his own take on the ‘WAP’ dance challenge.

Dressed in a pair of Speedos, Black twerked for the camera imitating the dance movies to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s huge hit, while being doused with water in his own back garden.

“Get it!”, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr commented on the Instagram post. Beck, meanwhile, delivered his approval by posting a crown emoji.

Praising Black’s moves, Public Enemy added: “Nice windmill”.