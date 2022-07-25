Jack Quaid went undercover as Ghostface from ‘Scream’ at Comic-Con 2022

Jack Quaid walked the floor at San Diego Comic-Con dressed as Ghostface from Scream.

The actor, who played Richard Kirsch in this year’s Scream reboot, shared pictures from the event in cosplay as the masked killer on social media.

“Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC,” Quaid wrote on Twitter yesterday (July 24). “Good times!”

The Boys actor documented his journey around the event in further posts, sharing selfies with a poster for animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks (where he voices character Brad Boimler) and his “old Hunger Games pal” Jackie Emerson.

🔪Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC. Good times!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qq9Hef3fQJ — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

In a follow-up clip, he also shared he was wearing another mask beneath the Ghostface attire.

“Had to double mask though,” Quaid wrote. “You can’t be too careful.”

Had to double mask though. You can’t be too careful. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/eGLOL8OqML — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

At the event, Quaid appeared at the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel on Saturday (July 23) to announce a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks. His character will feature in the second season of Strange New Worlds alongside his Lower Decks co-star Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner.

The actor stars in director Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer in an undisclosed role. The biographical film also stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Quaid’s other future projects include the fourth season of The Boys, which is expected to start filming in August. A release date has yet to be announced.