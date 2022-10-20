Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville says he wishes Bam Margera would “get well”

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has said he wishes his former co-star Bam Margera would “get well”.

Following a public falling out with Margera, Knoxville has said he still loves him and hopes he receives treatment for substance abuse.

“I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months,” Knoxville told Variety. “[Jackass director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him.”