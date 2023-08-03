‘Jackass’ star Wee Man criticises Hugh Grant’s casting as Oompa-Loompa in ‘Wonka’

Jackass star Wee Man has criticised Hugh Grant‘s casting as an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka.

Directed by Paul King (Paddington), the upcoming film is based on the universe created in Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Timothée Chalamet plays the lead role of Willy Wonka, in what’s billed as a prequel to the 1971 film adaptation.

Grant’s casting was revealed during CinemaCon 2023 at the Warner Bros. presentation, with footage showing the actor’s face on a CGI Oompa-Loompa. The same footage also features in the film’s first official trailer.

Since the reveal, many have spoken out against Grant’s casting, claiming the role should have been given to an actor with dwarfism.

Jackass performer Jason Acuña, best known by his stage name Wee Man, was one of those to voice his criticism.

“So I guess Hugh Grant, you’re now identifying as a little person,” the stuntman said in a TikTok video. “Huh, interesting.”

The Jackass star’s comments come after actor and comedian George Coppen, who also has dwarfism, spoke against the casting in an interview with the BBC last month.