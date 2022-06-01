Jada Pinkett-Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock can “reconcile” after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about the controversy between Chris Rock and her husband Will Smith, stating her hope that the pair would “talk it out” to resolve the conflict.

Speaking on today’s (June 1) episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk, the actor brought up the subject as the episode in question was focused on alopecia – the hair-loss condition that Pinkett-Smith has experienced, and which formed the basis of Rock’s “GI Jane” joke at the Academy Awards ceremony in March, leading up to Will Smith slapping the comedian and host on stage.

Following numerous apologies over the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said at the start of the episode.

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

She continued: “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

In Will’s resignation from the Academy, the actor wrote: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

The latest episode of Red Table Talk is now streaming on Facebook.