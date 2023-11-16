Jada Pinkett Smith threatens legal action over Will Smith sex claim

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she and husband Will Smith are taking legal action against his “former friend/assistant” for alleging that the actor had sex with his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

Earlier this week, Brother Bilaal, who claims to be Smith’s friend of 40 years and his former assistant, told the Unwine With Tasha K podcast that he walked in on Smith and Martin having sex during the time of Fresh Prince’s filming.

Smith’s team have strongly denied the allegation, telling TMZ: “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show on Wednesday (15 November), Pinkett Smith further denied the claims, saying: “We’re going to take legal action.

“It’s one thing to have your opinion on somebody versus making up salacious, malicious stories,” Pinkett Smith said, adding that the allegations are “ridiculous”.

Last month, Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will, while not officially divorced, have been living separately since 2016. The pair married in 1997 and share two children together, Jaden and Willow.

During an interview on Today on Monday (October 16), however, Jada explained that they are now “working very hard” at potentially living under the same roof once again.

“We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together, back to a life partnership,” Jada said on the show.

Asked if she might live in the same house again as Will, Jada replied: “Yeah.”

Speaking about why they decided to live separately in the original interview, Jada said: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Will recently addressed his wife’s memoir, Worthy, which shares details about their marriage and the 2022 Oscars slap against Chris Rock.

In a profile about Jada on The New York Times, Will said that reading the book “kind of woke him up”, adding: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”