Jada Pinkett Smith to address Will Smith’s Oscars slap “when the time calls”

Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family have been “focusing on deep healing” following her husband Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

Last month, Will struck the comedian onstage during the Oscars ceremony following a joke about Jada’s shaved head. Following numerous apologies over the incident, the actor resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

Jada has only shared a post on Instagram since seemingly in response to the incident, writing: “This is the season of healing and I’m here for it.”

As her show Red Table Talk returned on Wednesday (April 20), a message was displayed on the screen promising to share more information about their family’s “healing” at a later date.

Janelle Monáe's Hidden Struggles Trailblazing global superstar Janelle Monáe joins the Red Table and shares her inspiring message for anyone who's ever felt like they didn't fit in or can't be themselves. This unapologetic Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actor, fashion icon, LGBTQIA+ superhero, and author of the new book "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer" reveals what inspired her to come out later in life. Janelle shares how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father's drug addiction. Then, a special appearance by Janelle's fierce and fun-loving mom shakes up the Table. Plus, a dream comes true for a Janelle superfan.

The message read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Janelle Monáe was the first guest of the show’s fifth season, where the singer talks about her new book The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories Of Dirty Computer.

In Will’s resignation from the Academy, the actor wrote: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”