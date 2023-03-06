Jake Gyllenhaal films fight scene at UFC event for ‘Road House’ remake

Jake Gyllenhall stepped into the octagon at a live UFC event this past weekend to film a fight scene for the upcoming Road House remake.

The day prior to filming the fight scene, Gyllenhaal attended the event’s weigh-in ceremony, where he and former UFC fighter Jay Heiron took the stage to film their own weigh-in scene. The scene culminated in both fighters facing off before getting into a scuffle and being separated.

On Saturday night, both men stepped into the cage before the live UFC 285 event took place in Las Vegas. Gyllenhaal and Heiron filmed a fight scene which saw Gyllenhaal knocking out his opponent before going on a rampage, continuing to batter his opponent after the fight had been stopped.

Gyllenhaal plays the role of Elwood Dalton in the upcoming remake of Road House, set to be released via Amazon Studios. A release date has yet to be announced. The film also stars UFC fighter Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage and Billy Magnussen.

The original version of Road House released in 1989 and starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who would fight and kick rowdy patrons out of the bar he worked at. Gyllenhaal’s take on the character is said to be a retired fighter before becoming a bouncer.

