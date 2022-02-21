Jake Gyllenhaal shot some of own scenes on Michael Bay film ‘Ambulance’

Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly shot some of his own scenes while starring in Michael Bay’s Ambulance.

His co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II contributed to a recent cover profile of Gyllenhaal, and discussed seeing Gyllenhaal take control of the camera himself.

“There were times when he would take the camera from Mike [Bay] and then you look around and Jake is shooting the scene,” Abdul-Mateen II told Esquire.

“I had never seen anything like that before. I’m curious about those things, but I would never ask the director if I could shoot a scene.”

Gyllenhaal had said, discussing Bay, that while “Michael can be brash, and he can be awkward” he enjoyed the shoot, with Abdul-Mateen saying the actor “made the entire set his playground” and added that “Jake loves the camera”.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal recently addressed the extended 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’, a song long rumoured to be about their past relationship.

Fans of Swift have long believed the song draws on her romantic relationship with Gyllenhaal between October 2010 to March 2011.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” the actor responded when journalist Eric Sullivan mentioned ‘All Too Well’ in the same aforementioned interview. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

The actor went on to question the role celebrities have in terms of ensuring their followers do not engage in online harassment.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” Gyllenhaal said.