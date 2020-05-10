Jake Gyllenhaal has performed “a love song in the age of quarantine” as part of a viral monologue series.

The actor is the latest star to take part in the 24 Hour Plays series, which sees pieces written and recorded within a 24-hour period and adhering to social distancing instructions.

Gyllenhaal shared his performance of ‘Across The Way’, which was written for him by Broadway composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, on Instagram yesterday (May 9). “It was an honour to collaborate with these two from across the way!” he wrote in the caption.

The song opens with the lines “Another day in lockdown as panic grips the nation/ Another day of quarantine and utter isolation”, before unfolding to tell the story of a budding romance between neighbours conducted from their individual homes.

“Day 32 I washed my hands, you made a Cornish hen/ Day 36 you sewed a mask, I washed my hands again,” Gyllenhaal sings. “I don’t know your name and I don’t know who you are/ But 60 feet has never felt so close.” Watch the video above now.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues series began in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, artistic director Mark Armstrong said: “We’ve always made work about the most difficult moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election. After my friend Howard Sherman called me with the perfect idea, we figured out how to do just that without physically getting people together.

“It’s a privilege to work with these incredible talents to capture this moment and help give friends around the world something that only the arts can provide.”

Other actors to have taken part in the series so far include Rachel Dratch (30 Rock), David Cross (Arrested Development), Tavi Gevinson (Neo Yokio), and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal).

The series is one of a number of ways the film and TV industry is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week (May 8), it was announced that the Community cast would reunite for a virtual table read to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.