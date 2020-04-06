Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has said he would prefer to see a female star play 007 next.

The actor, who played the spy in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, weighed in on who could take over the mantle from Daniel Craig, admitting he would like to see Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie in the role.

“I would rather see a woman on screen than a man, so it might be a good idea having a woman play James Bond… Jane Bond,” he told The Sun. “I think it’s a good idea. I mean, why not?

“There’s an Australian actress who’s over here that I was just listening to on the television today, Margot Robbie,” Lazenby continued. “She would be good. She’s ballsy. She comes across like she’s very confident… if you can pull that off, people will believe you.”

The actor also suggested that producers could turn to martial arts to find a female Bond, saying: “Some UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters are women. They’re capable. I wouldn’t like to meet one in a dark alley.”

Lazenby previously opposed the idea of a female 007, telling The Sun in 2018: “I couldn’t care less [if there is a female Bond]. If you hit a woman you get arrested so it wouldn’t work.”

The character is due to next be seen in No Time to Die, which is Craig’s final outing as Bond.

However, the movie’s release was recently pushed back until late 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. No Time To Die will now hit cinemas in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 25.

Meanwhile, star Lea Seydoux has said in a new interview that 007 is “totally a sexual object” and “maybe one of the only male characters to be sexualised”.