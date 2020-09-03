Watch the dramatic new trailer for new James Bond ‘No Time To Die’

The new trailer for James Bond film No Time To Die has just been released – check it out below.

The upcoming 007 outing will be released this November due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as No Time To Die was originally due to reach cinemas in April. The release date is now set for November 12.

Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as Bond, for the character’s 25th outing. Watch the new trailer here:

The official synopsis for the new film reads: “In No Time To Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

“The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time To Die will also star Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and more.

Take a look at some new pictures from the film here:

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a writing credit on the film, which was co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, with Fukunaga directing the film.