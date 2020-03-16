James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko has revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The French star, who starred as Camille Montes in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, revealed on her Instagram that she is self-isolating after being confirmed to have the virus.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” she wrote on a picture looking out of a window. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

As well as Quantum of Solace, Kurylenko has also appeared in The Death of Stalin, Oblivion, To the Wonder and Johnny English Strikes Again.

The actress joins a list of notable people who have been affected by the coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who tested positive for the virus in Australia last week.

The pair recently gave fans an update while in self-isolation, writing: “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Yesterday, it was also confirmed that Universal Music CEO Lucian Grange has been hospitalised after he tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, Kurylenko spoke to NME a few months ago about the possibility of a female Bond, noting that her character Camille was still alive.

“I mean, if they called me and asked I wouldn’t say no!” she said. “But I’m not exactly waiting for that call!”

Reflecting further on the film, Kurylenko added: “I remember being pretty happy about it, for sure. My Bond girl did feel different. She didn’t sleep with Bond for a start. I think that film was disappointing for some audiences but there were others that loved it, and I loved it – I thought it was good to be different.”