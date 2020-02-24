James Corden, actor, TV host and star of the feline-based flop Cats, has spoken about his experience shooting the widely-ridiculed musical, claiming he doesn’t “regret” his part in the film despite its poor performance critically and commercially.

Cats hit cinema screens in December after its design drew criticism on social media when the trailer launched in July 2019. The controversial CGI-heavy movie would go on to lose $100m at the box office and was mauled by critics.

James Corden, who plays top hat-wearing Bustopher Jones in the Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation, has now defended his role in bringing the stage musical to the big screen.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, which he also hosts, Corden told Justin Bieber during a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’: “Well here’s the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it.”

He added: “So I think you’ve got to be careful not to… You’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time.

“So, I don’t regret doing it at all, because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven’t. So I’m going to put it at a solid five [out of 10].”

Shortly after its release, it was announced that Cats would be updated with “improved visual effects”. Studio bosses at Universal requested cinemas replace the earlier print of the film as soon as possible, but it appears to have had little impact on the commercial performance of the title.