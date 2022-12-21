James Gunn responds to claim that Gal Gadot has been “booted” from ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise

James Gunn has denied that Gal Gadot has been “booted” from the Wonder Woman franchise.

The director, who was last month named as the new co-CEO and chairperson of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, dismissed the claim after it was made by a fan in the comment section of one of his recent Instagram posts.

Gunn responded to the fan who suggested that “the move to boot [Henry] Cavill and [Gal] Gadot doesn’t inspire much confidence” in the future of the DC cinematic universe.

“I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” replied Gunn, although he did not elaborate on the star’s future in the franchise.

Last week, Henry Cavill revealed he would not be returning to the role of Superman following a recent meeting with Gunn and Safran. He’d previously announced in October that he would be reprising the role, as per DC’s orders.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill – who starred as Clark Kent in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2017’s Justice League – wrote in a statement on December 15. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” Cavill continued. “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gunn later confirmed the news, saying the next Superman film in the DCEU will focus on “an earlier part” of Clark Kent’s life. “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” he added.

Since then, in a lengthy Twitter thread, Gunn has addressed the “certain minority of people online” who have been “uproarious & unkind, to say the least” in the wake of the Superman decision.

Elsewhere, Gunn has stated that he “can’t wait to collaborate” with Dwayne Johnson on a future project, despite the fact that a Black Adam sequel doesn’t feature in DC Studios’ immediate plans.