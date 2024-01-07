James Gunn shuts down Viola Davis return to ‘Superman: Legacy’

James Gunn has responded to rumours that Viola Davis might return to Superman: Legacy.

The upcoming DC movie directed by Gunn will launch DC’s new film universe. It is set to be released on July 11, 2025, after fears that the SAG-AFTRA strikes could delay its release date. Davis starred as Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad and its sequel The Suicide Squad as the squad’s boss.

Yesterday (January 6), Gunn was responding to a number of questions from Threads users. One asked: “Mr Gunn is it true that Viola Davis will return as Waller in Superman: Legacy??”

“Return as Waller IN Legacy? No. If that’s a rumour out there it’s false (as usual),” replied Gunn.

He continued by saying people could trust rumours “when it comes from me and not some other source!”

However, one rumour that did turn out to be true was Nicholas Hoult’s casting as Lex Luthor. He is set to appear alongside David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane respectively.

On Threads, Gunn admitted that rumours of Hoult’s casting did not come from him and turned out to be true, but that “those kinds of things are very few and far between.”

The director recently shared a snippet of the film, including a shot of an early storyboard. He wrote: “Spoiler??!! Well, probably not. I’m constantly drawing Superman Legacy shots and storyboards all over everything. Here’s one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be we had been discussing.”

Gunn also pushed back against “cameo porn” on Threads last December, describing it as “one of the worst elements of recent superhero movies”.

“If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise,” he wrote.

In other news, Jacob Elordi reportedly turned down a role in the new Superman: Legacy movie for being “too dark”.