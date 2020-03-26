James Gunn’s self-isolation toilet paper has Michael Rooker’s face on it

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn is using toilet paper with Michael Rooker’s face on it while in self-isolation.

While everyone is panic buying rolls from supermarkets, Gunn has decided instead to use his own special method.

“I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, announcing his special purchase.

“I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are.”

Gunn is currently working on new movie The Suicide Squad, which recently finished filming. The standalone follow-up to 2016’s divisive Suicide Squad has been described as “incredible’ by star Margot Robbie.

The director is also working on Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, a film he was fired from before then being reinstated.

Gunn was removed from working on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie in July 2018 after a number of his old tweets, in which he made light of paedophilia and rape, resurfaced online. However, Disney reneged on their decision in March and reinstated Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

“Disney totally had the right to fire me,” Gunn reflected last year. “This wasn’t a free speech issue. I said something they didn’t like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that.”