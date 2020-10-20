James Redford, filmmaker and Robert Redford’s son, dies at 58

James Redford has passed away at the age of 58, his wife Kyle has confirmed.

The filmmaker and environmental activist, who was the son of actor Robert Redford, died of bile-duct cancer in his liver last Friday (October 16).

Kyle Redford shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.

“As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. “

The actor Kiefer Sutherland also paid his respects online, writing: “So saddened to hear about the passing of James Redford. He was a wonderful writer and a wonderful man.”

Mark Ruffalo echoed Sutherland’s sentiments, tweeting “Damn. This year has cut deep. Another great, sweet, kindly person leaves us. RIP. Condolences to Robert and the family.

Kyle Redford told the Salt Lake Tribune that James had battled sclerosing cholangitis for almost 30 years, and had received two liver transplants in 1993.

The filmmaker produced The Kindness of Strangers, a documentary focusing on the importance of organ donors and how it can affect patients and families.

James Redford mainly focused on documentary work, making films about environmental and health issues. Redford directed The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia in 2012 and Toxic Hot Seat in 2013.

Redford is survived by his wife, Kyle, their two children Dylan and Lena, his sisters Amy and Shauna, and his parents, Robert Redford and Lola Van Wagenen.