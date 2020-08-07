A film version of ’80s TV seres Knight Rider has been announced, with Aquaman director James Wan on production duties.

Spyglass Media Group will develop a film based on the NBC action series (1982-1986) that starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a mysterious agent for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). Knight drove the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a sentient Pontiac Firebird Trans Am car that could speak to its owner.

The series had a significant cult following and has since birthed TV spin-offs, films, video games, books, and a Knight Rider convention known as KnightCon.

As Deadline reports, Wan will produce through his Atomic Monster production company with Michael Clear, while Judson Scott is executive producing and TJ Fixman is writing the screenplay.

The publication added that plot details for the new film are unknown, however, sources suggest it will be a “present-day take that will maintain the anti-establishment tone of the original.”

Speaking a few years ago about a possible reboot of the original TV series, Hasselhoff said that his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 cameo came about because director James Gunn was a big Knight Rider fan.

“I just look at life – I embrace Baywatch, I embrace Knight Rider — especially Knight Rider – and now we’re in talks about bringing it back as a series which is unbelievable,” he said. “And it’s cool because all of the people who have seen the other reboots of Knight Rider didn’t like it and I keep saying it’s got to be true to what it was. Let me be the old guy, let me be Devon. I can’t run, I can’t fight, I can’t jump, but I can still drive.”