Jamie Dornan knew “critics would despise” ‘Fifty Shades’ movies

Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan says he knew that “critics would despise” the film adaptations of the books.

Dornan starred as Christian Gray opposite Dakota Johnson in the trilogy of films, based upon E. L. James’ series of erotic fiction.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Dornan said it took him time to accept the role in the films, and that he sought advice from those close to him about working on the films.

“It wasn’t an instant yes by any means,” Dornan – who originally lost out to Charlie Hunnam to play Grey, but was brought back in when he dropped out – said.

“It needed to be talked through. I sought counsel from friends, family, a lot of actors.”

He added: “When I didn’t get it, I felt a bit of relief because I knew that guy is going to get wrecked here. He maybe felt the same… suddenly there I was, but with way less time to make a decision. I got cast five weeks before we started filming.

“I knew that it came with all that baggage… that the realty was it would make a ton of money and the fans would love and the critics would despise it. That’s what happened with the books and that’s what we were making. We were staying truthful to the books, and we knew what that would be.”

Dornan went on: “Movies that are made for the fans that fans love can be seen as a success,” he added. “I’m grateful that Dakota and I have managed to come out [in the years since] and make work that people still like and have had some of those said critics do a bit of a 180.”

Upon its release in 2015, Fifty Shades Of Grey broke several UK and Ireland box office records in its opening weekend.

The adaptation raked in a massive £13.5million over its opening weekend – more than the remaining films in the box office Top Ten combined.

Fifty Shades Of Grey‘s £13.5 million haul sets several new UK and Ireland box office records: for the biggest ever opening by an 18 certificate film, the biggest ever opening by a non-franchise or sequel film, and the biggest ever opening by any film in February.

Two further films, Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) then followed.