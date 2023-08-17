Jamie Foxx provides health update following hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx has provided a health update following his “medical complication” earlier this year.

In April, the Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised after suffering an unspecified health emergency. Details about the nature of his medical complication still remain unknown.

Now, in a new Instagram post, Foxx has provided an update on his condition, telling his followers that he’s “finally starting to feel like myself”.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful,” he wrote. “Finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers…”

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

The actor has made a couple of public appearances since his hospitalisation. The first came in mid July when he was seen waving at fans while riding a yacht down the Chicago river. Around the same time, he was also recorded saving a woman’s purse in Chicago, Illinois.

Following his hospitalisation, conflicting reports emerged, with one publication claiming in May that the actor’s family were “expecting the worst”. However, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed that he had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

Foxx previously acknowledged the incident in an Instagram post on May 3. The actor thanked fans for their support, writing: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.

While it has not been confirmed, several media outlets have reported that Foxx suffered a stroke on the set of his upcoming film, Back In Action.

Elsewhere, the actor recently apologised to the Jewish community after being accused of anti-Semitism.