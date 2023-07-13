Jamie Foxx saves women’s lost purse months after “medical complication”

Jamie Foxx has returned a woman’s lost purse, just months after suffering an unknown “medical complication“.

On Monday (July 10), the Oscar-winning actor was spotted in Chicago, Illinois returning the purse to its owner.

A clip of the moment was posted on Instagram by a user named Quan Ellis, who wrote in the caption: “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good.”

In the video, two different voices can be heard shouting “thank you” to Foxx as he makes his way into a black SUV. “He saved your purse!” a woman says.

The video comes just one day after Foxx made his first public appearance since being hospitalised with an unknown “medical complication” in early April. Over the weekend, the actor was seen waving at fans while riding a yacht down the Chicago river.

Following his hospitalisation, conflicting reports emerged, with one publication claiming in May that the actor’s family were “expecting the worst”. However, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed that he had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

Foxx has only acknowledged the incident once. In an Instagram post from May 3, he thanked fans for the support, writing: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.

While details surrounding Foxx’s “medical complications” have yet to be shared, podcast host and gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed in June that Foxx was “partially paralysed and blind” after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Foxx has since dismissed the claim, telling NBC in an emailed statement that the rumour is “completely inaccurate.”

While it has not been confirmed, several media outlets have reported that Foxx suffered a stroke on the set of his upcoming film, Back In Action.