Jamie Foxx’s family reportedly “preparing for the worst” as actor remains hospitalised

The family of Jamie Foxx are reportedly “preparing for the worst” as the actor remains in hospital.

The Oscar-winning actor is still being treated four weeks after “suffering a serious medical emergency”. According to reports in the US, Foxx is at a medical facility in Georgia where he is being kept “under observation”.

Details of Foxx’s condition have not been disclosed, but a source close to the actor told TMZ that he “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster”.

Now, a source close to the family has reportedly told Radar Online that his family are “hoping for the best” but “preparing for the worst” following his hospitalisation.

The source further claimed: “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK.”

News of Foxx’s medical emergency was shared on Instagram by his daughter, Corinne Foxx, on April 12. She did not specify the cause of his medical emergency.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the post read, showing white writing on a black background.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Foxx also himself shared a post on Instagram a week ago which read: “Appreciate all the love…feeling blessed.”

The actor — who is widely recognised for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and the Spider-Man franchise — was shooting a film in Atlanta when he was taken ill. Although little explanation has been officially shared, some publications including TMZ suggest that Foxx was first taken to the hospital on Tuesday (April 11).

The film that Foxx was working on at the time was an upcoming comedy, made for Netflix, called Back In Action. The film also stars Cameron Diaz and will be the first movie she has appeared in since her retirement almost a decade ago.

Previously, the two worked together in films Annie (2014) and sports drama Any Given Sunday (1999). Back In Action will also feature Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.

Foxx, who is aged 55, won the Best Actor Oscar in 2005 for his portrayal of the pianist and singer Ray Charles in biopic, Ray. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor the same year, for his role in Tom Cruise-led drama Collateral.

Last October, Kanye West revealed that he would like Foxx to play him if a film about his life were ever made. Here, the rapper confirmed the choice on Instagram and hailed Foxx as “one of the greatest geniuses”.