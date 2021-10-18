Jamie Lee Curtis calls Hollywood “an ageist industry”

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken out about ageism in Hollywood, calling its negative attitudes towards older women in film “a given.”

“There’s no question; there are some jobs that you will lose or some jobs that you won’t get because of your age,” the actor told NME while in conversation about her latest film Halloween Kills.

However, the actor had some insight into how she has stood her ground against prejudice.

Advertisement

“Creativity will always win,” she continued. “If you create something that they want, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Curtis went on to say that she has seen the industry evolve in terms of how it treats women in Hollywood.

“I do think there are way more opportunities for women because of the #MeToo movement, and because of the great changes that have taken place in diversity and gender parity in some companies,” she said.

She continued: “There are places now where the liability of being a woman your age is now an asset.

“But I go back to the creativity. It’s always the creativity. The song that’s written; the script that’s written; the idea for a TV show that’s written, that is new and unique and yours, that, they can’t take from you.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Curtis has teased what to expect from the upcoming follow-up to Halloween Kills.

Speaking to NME‘s Claire Lim about next year’s finale, Halloween Ends, Curtis said: “So there’s one more film to make and I know what it’s about, and it’s going to blow people’s minds open.

“It’s going to make people very angry and it’s going to be shocking because it asks a lot of questions. So that’s all I can tell you.”