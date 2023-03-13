Jamie Lee Curtis wants to see “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once” at Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she wants to see “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once” at the Oscars.

The annual awards show is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre tonight (March 12), where Curtis picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In the press room backstage, the actor was asked about inclusivity at the Oscars and awards shows like it. “Obviously, I would like to see a lot more women being nominated so there’s gender parity in all the areas and all the branches,” she replied. “I think we’re getting there but we’re not anywhere near there.”

She continued to discuss how awards shows can “include everyone when there are binary choices”. “As the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that and yet, to de-gender the category, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try and promote,” she said.

“So it’s a complicated question, but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women. Basically, more women anywhere, anytime, all at once.”

When Curtis went up on stage to collect her award, she included the movie’s cast and crew, her family, and her team in her victory. “I know it looks like I am stood up here by myself but I am not,” she said. “I have hundreds of people, I’m hundreds of people. The entire group of artists who made this movie, we just won an Oscar.

“My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories… I just won an Oscar.”

Going into the ceremony, Everything Everywhere All At Once led the nominations with 11 nods. At the time of writing, it has collected four – Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

While collecting the award for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan reflected on his journey to the awards show, calling it “the American dream”. Keep up with all of the winners as they’re announced here.

Performances at the Oscars 2023 have come from Rihanna, who received a standing ovation, and Lady Gaga, who delivered an emotional rendition of ‘Hold My Hand’. David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu also performed, with Byrne wearing the hot dog fingers from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.