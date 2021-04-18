News Film News

Jane Fonda doesn’t know if she’ll ever get back into movies

She thinks "television is more forgiving for older women"

By Will Lavin
Jane Fonda. CREDIT: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jane Fonda has said that she doesn’t know if she’ll ever get back into movies, even after years of success on the big screen.

Speaking in a new interview, the 83-year-old actor explained that she left behind her “snobbish” attitude about TV before understanding that her “future” lies in it because it’s a better medium for older women.

“I was one of those movie people who, for a long time, was snobbish about TV,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Aaron Sorkin offered me this ongoing role in The Newsroom and I realised, ‘This is my future.’ I’m old.”

She continued: “Television is more forgiving for older women, and so I said, ‘OK, I’m going to start paying attention.’ So I started watching TV and now I don’t know if I’m going to go back into movie theatres. I just love television.”

Some of Fonda’s most memorable movie roles include: Monster-In-Law (2005), The Butler (2013), 9 To 5 (1980), Barbarella (1968) and Fun With Dick And Jane (1977).

Elsewhere during the interview, the Grace And Frankie star revealed she’s never been interested in becoming a director because she prefers being part of a team, as opposed to being the leader.

“I’m not a good leader,” she said. “I look like a leader, but I’m not. I’m very uncomfortable being out front. What I love about movie-making and television is the collaborative part of it, people working together. I never liked to be the head. I freeze.”

“[Robert] Redford always used to say, ‘Why don’t you?’ And I could just never explain to him why I’m not interested,” she continued. “If I’m one of a pack, then all of my juices begin to flow.

“And I seem like a leader because I have a lot of ideas, but I’m not the ultimate person responsible. I just love working and then coming home and having a martini or getting in a hot bath.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton is set to make a guest appearance in the final season of Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

