Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission: “Best birthday present ever”

Jane Fonda has announced her cancer is in remission, three months after she revealed her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

The actor, who turns 85 on December 21, provided an update in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever”, where she explained that her oncologist said she could “discontinue” her chemotherapy treatments.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” Fonda wrote. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Fonda said she was recently in Washington D.C., where she attended a rally and spoke at an event to promote climate change activism.

The actor shared her diagnosis back in September, where she said that she felt “fortunate” because non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a “very treatable cancer”.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments,” Fonda wrote. “I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality healthcare I am receiving, and this is not right.

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based.”

Fonda was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered after the tumor was removed. She also had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip in 2018.