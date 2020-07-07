Janelle Monáe says she would love to play ‘X-Men’ hero Storm in the MCU

Janelle Monáe has said she wants to play X-Men character Storm in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Discussing the development of the Black Panther sequel, Monáe mentioned her dream to play Storm – who, as it stands, hasn’t been introduced into the current phase of the MCU.

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” Monáe told Empire. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that.”

She added: “A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

Storm was most famously played by Halle Berry in four X-Men films between 2000-2014.

In the Marvel comics, Storm (born Ororo Munroe) becomes romantically involved with Black Panther (T’Challa, played by Chadewick Boseman in Ryan Coogler’s film) and even got married.

Coogler, who will be directing the sequel, has not yet confirmed plot details or character additions.

Janelle Monáe will be starring in horror film Antebellum later this year, which she described as “triggering” to film. “I brought all of my ancestors home with me,” she explained of her character who is transported back in time to a reality in which she is an enslaved person.

“We were filming most of the stuff at night on a plantation, and I felt everything. There were just certain conversations even at craft services that if I heard would be triggering for me.”

The artist also recently starred in the second season of Homecoming, in which she took over the main role from Julia Roberts. In a four-star review, NME said: “thankfully the twists and turns here are just as satisfying as in season one.”