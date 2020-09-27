News Film News

Japanese actor and ‘Ringu’ star Yuko Takeuchi has died, aged 40

Her death is being reported as a suspected suicide

By Will Lavin
Yuko Takeuchi
Yuko Takeuchi. CREDIT: TPG/Getty Images

Yuko Takeuchi, star of 1998’s Ringu and Hulu series Miss Sherlock, has died aged 40.

The Urawa-born actor and mother of two was discovered by her husband in their Tokyo home early this morning (September 27). She was sent to a hospital where she was confirmed dead, according to local media reports. Her death is being reported as a suspected suicide.

“It came all of a sudden, and we are all stunned and saddened by the news,” her talent agency, Stardust Promotion Inc., said in a statement, adding that it is examining the details of the incident.

Advertisement

Known for starring in the hit NHK drama Asuka in 1999, and the 2001 TBS drama Love And Life In The White, one of Takeuchi’s earliest film roles came in 1998 J-horror Ringu, which was famously adapted into Hollywood horror film The Ring in 2001.

A rising star, Takeuchi recently appeared in the 2018 Hulu and HBO Asia co-production Miss Sherlock, a gender-reversed adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective.

Yuko Takeuchi
Yuko Takeuchi and Yukiyoshi Ozawa promoting ‘Miss Sherlock’. CREDIT: TPG/Getty Images

She also recently starred in The Confidenceman JP: Princess, the second movie based on the popular Fuji Television drama.

Takeuchi received a number of film awards and was nominated for the Japanese Academy Award for best actress in a leading role three years in a row from 2004.

A number of tributes have started to pour in for Takeuchi.

Advertisement

“Waking up to the news of Yûko Takeuchi’s death by presumed suicide has really saddened me,” one person wrote on social media. “She was iconic as Tomoko in the opening scene of RINGU back in ‘98 but was so damn good just a few years ago in Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s CREEPY as well. She was so talented & will be missed.”

Another wrote: “My heart is breaking at the news of Yūko Takeuchi’s passing. We were just talking about how amazing she was in Miss Sherlock during the TPP Enola Holmes watchalong today. Going to log off and cry for a bit.”

See more tributes to the star below:

Takeuchi is survived by her husband and two children.

For help and advice on mental health:

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • .
Advertisement
Advertisement