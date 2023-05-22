Japanese Breakfast announces open casting call to play her in ‘Crying In H Mart’ movie

Japanese Breakfast has announced an open casting call for the role of herself in the film adaptation of her memoir, Crying In H Mart.

The singer – real name Michelle Zauner – has written the screenplay for the adaptation of her 2021 memoir, which was an expansion of an essay published in The New Yorker.

In a Twitter post on Monday (May 22), Zauner outlined that she’s looking for an 18-25 year-old Korean-American to play her in the film.

Those looking to apply will need to “send a creative video introduction that includes where you’re located” to the provided email address. It’s unclear if there’s a closing date for submissions.

Crying In H Mart detailed Zauner’s experience growing up Korean-American and reckoning with her identity following the loss of her mother.

The White Lotus star Will Sharpe is set to direct the film adaptation. Speaking about the project to People earlier this year, Sharpe said: “There were lots of things that resonated with me as somebody who is half-Japanese, half-British, spent my childhood in Tokyo. Some of the descriptions of being jet-lagged in your family’s kitchen felt very familiar to me.”

Zauner previously gave an update on her progress on the film last year, confirming she had finished the first draft of the screenplay.

“My producers really like it, so hopefully the revision process won’t be too brutal,” Zauner told Consequence. “And yeah, hopefully that will come out sometime in the next couple years. I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying In H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.”