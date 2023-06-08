Jared Leto spotted climbing Berlin hotel without a harness

Actor and musician Jared Leto has surprised passers by in Germany after he was spotted scaling the wall of a hotel.

Leto has filmed climbing a stone wall of five-star Hotel De Rome in Berlin on Monday (June 5) in joggers and a t-shirt, but without any harness attached. In videos shared to social media, Leto can be seen scaling the wall while a group of passers by gathered to observe what was going on.

Leto climbed a few feet off the ground to the hotel balcony before he climbed back down the wall safely.

Advertisement

As yet, it’s unclear why Leto was scaling the wall but TMZ have reported that Leto was spotted with TikToker Younes Zarou, who is known for wild stunts and illusion videos. According to TMZ, “the gang was shooting some other segments with Jared near the hotel”.

NME has contacted representatives for Leto for comment. You can see footage of the moment below:

Jared Leto is currently climbing a hotel wall in Berlin.pic.twitter.com/CkvcNsYWGG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 6, 2023

Thirty Seconds To Mars, which is fronted by Leto, recently released new track, ‘Stuck’. ‘Stuck’ marks the first new Thirty Seconds To Mars material in five years, since the release of 2018’s ‘America’.

Speaking to NME in 2021, Leto confirmed that the band had penned around 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album. “So we have so many songs now,” he shared. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

While discussing the soundtrack to Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, which he starred in as Paolo Gucci, he explained that “listening to Italian hits” of that era created “a well of inspiration”.

Advertisement

“There are a lot of those sounds that definitely are on the new [Thirty Seconds To Mars] album,” he told NME. “Those sounds [from that decade] are kinda embedded in our psyche, and they really speak directly to our heart sometimes. They take us back to the films that we grew up on. So I love to pull from that stuff.”

The band’s 2018 LP ‘America’ peaked at Number One in both the Billboard US top alternative albums and top rock albums chart upon its release.