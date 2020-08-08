Jared Leto confirms he’ll be playing Andy Warhol in new film

Jared Leto has confirmed that he will be playing Andy Warhol in a new film.

Writing on Instagram, he said “Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film” adding that was “so grateful and excited about the opportunity.”

He also wished the late artist a “happy belated birthday” and added “we miss you and your genius.”

Advertisement

Whilst Leto didn’t provide any further details about the project, his name was first attached to a Warhol biopic that was being written by Wolf of Wall Street writer Terence Winter, according to Consequence of Sound.

You can see Leto’s post here:

Back in April, Leto released a new Star Wars-inspired T-shirt in aid of those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The item was launched via the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman’s new quarantine film club, which was set up last month in a bid to entertain self-isolating fans.

Taking to Twitter, Leto shared an image of himself wearing the T-shirt last week (April 3). The tee bears the slogan “May the forced quarantine be with you” presented in the iconic Star Wars font.

Advertisement

“After numerous requests, we created a #JaredLetoCinemaClub tee in the hope we could raise some much-needed support for COVID-19,” he said in a separate post.

Leto went on to confirm that “100% of profits will be donated to Partners In Health and I will personally match all monies raised. May the Force be with you.”

Back in April, a new virtual Andy Warhol exhibition was launched.

Fans of Warhol were able to take a virtual tour of the pop art icon’s new Tate Modern exhibition, after the gallery was forced to close with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cultural giant, known for his work for artists such as The Velvet Underground, was the subject of a new retrospective at the London gallery.

Featuring his iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, Campbell’s soup cans and lesser known works from the late artist’s Ladies and Gentlemen series, it also featured a series of videos and commentaries which give further insights into his life and works.