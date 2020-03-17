Jared Leto has returned from a desert meditation retreat, where he had “no idea” about coronavirus due to a lack of phones and communication.

The Suicide Squad actor took to Twitter following his return today (March 17) after 12 days in isolation. In that time, cinemas around the world have been closed and many film and TV projects suspended or postponed.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc.,” Leto’s tweet begins.

Advertisement

“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least.”

The actor continued: “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

The film industry has suffered major blows, as tentpole releases including No Time To Die, A Quiet Place Part II and Mulan have all been postponed.

Several projects in production have also been delayed while people around the world begin to practice social distancing as to delay the spread of the disease.

This includes Fargo, Riverdale, The Witcher, Peaky Blinders, The Batman and more – read the full list here.