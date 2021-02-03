Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky are set to reunite on aquatic thriller Adrift.

The pair first worked together 20 years ago on Requiem for A Dream, which earned Leto’s co-star Ellen Burstyn an Oscar nomination.

Adrift will be based on a short story of the same name by Koji Suzuki, who wrote The Ring.

Per Flickering Myth, the film will be set in the sea, “where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call.

“A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it’s towed into port, but soon he discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a ‘Ghost Ship’”.

The project reportedly originated with Leto, who worked to secure the rights for 10 years before approaching Aronofsky to direct, and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions to produce.

Aronofsky is set to write the film’s script alongside Luke Dawson.

There is no release date or production schedule for Adrift yet, as Aronofsky will first be directing The Whale starring Brendan Fraser. Leto will next be starring in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Sony’s Marvel film Morbius.

Last month, Jared Leto said he would not be against reprising his role as the Joker.

The actor said “it’s hard to say no to that character,” and added that it was always “so much fun” to step into the “energy” of such a character.

Leto had previously said was left feeling “alienated and upset” after the release of the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker in 2019.