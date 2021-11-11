Jared Leto denies ever sending ‘Suicide Squad’ cast used condoms

Jared Leto has denied sending his ‘Suicide Squad’ cast members used condoms and anal beads while preparing to play the Joker, saying his comments were “in jest”.

Back in 2016, Leto made headlines during the premiere of David Ayer’s blockbuster by claiming he sent co-stars like Will Smith and Margot Robbie an assortment of questionable gifts, which was supported by them both at the time.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Leto has now claimed it was a joke and “there were no used condoms” or other outlandish gifts given to cast members.

Advertisement

“99.9 per cent of what people read is bullshit,” Leto said. “Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun and adventure.”

He added: “The only gifts I ever gave Margot were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you’d get as a joke at a party.”

“I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s OK to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines,” Leto said. “I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, basically, you can kiss my ass.”

At the time of Leto’s original comments, Smith said he’d been sent a condom, saying it was a sign “Jared has gone full Joker”. You can check out the interview below.

Advertisement

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, also confirmed she’d received a pet rat from Leto in a profile interview with Elle magazine in 2015. “If Harley got something from Joker, she’d probably cherish it,” Robbie said.

Leto’s latest role is in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 26.