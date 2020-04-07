Jared Leto releases ‘Star Wars’-inspired quarantine T-shirt for charity

Jared Leto has released a new Star Wars-inspired T-shirt in aid of those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – check it out below.

The item has been launched via the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman’s new quarantine film club, which was set up last month in a bid to entertain self-isolating fans.

Read More: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Leto shared an image of himself wearing the T-shirt last week (April 3). The tee bears the slogan “May the forced quarantine be with you” presented in the iconic Star Wars font.

Advertisement

“After numerous requests, we created a #JaredLetoCinemaClub tee in the hope we could raise some much-needed support for COVID-19,” he said in a separate post.

Leto went on to confirm that “100% of profits will be donated to Partners In Health and I will personally match all monies raised. May the Force be with you.”

You can see those posts below. Find more information and order your own ‘Forced Quarantee’ T-shirt here.

100% of profits of this tee will be donated to @PIH and I’m matching all monies raised🙏🏼 https://t.co/GCQUCRpAjH pic.twitter.com/WeeSaPpylk — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 3, 2020

After numerous requests- we created a #JaredLetoCinemaClub tee in the hope we could raise some much needed support for COVID-19. 100% of profits will be donated to @PIH and I will personally match all monies raised. May the Force be with you: https://t.co/GCQUCRpAjH — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 3, 2020

The Jared Leto Cinema Club launched last month with a showing of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and a viewing party for new Netflix‘s hit documentary Tiger King.

Advertisement

Shortly before beginning the project, Leto revealed that he had “no idea” about coronavirus after returning from a meditation retreat.

“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” he explained. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least.”