Jared Leto reveals first look at ‘House Of Gucci’ character

Jared Leto has shared a first look of himself as Paolo Gucci in his upcoming film with Lady Gaga.

House Of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott, and stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who served 16 years in prison for arranging the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver in the new film).

Leto plays Paolo, the son of the fashion house’s former head Aldo Gucci, who is depicted by Al Pacino in the film.

The first look, which Leto shared on Twitter, shows the Oscar-winning actor in full prosthetics, a fat suit and bald cap.

The development of House Of Gucci has been met with strong criticism from the Gucci family. Patrizia Gucci, a descendant of founding father Guccio Gucci told The Associated Press: “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family.”

She added: “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Gucci referred to Leto’s transformation into Paolo as “horrible”. However, the casting of Al Pacino in the role of Aldo has caused the most backlash.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant,” said Patrizia Gucci.

“He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.”

New character posters of the surrounding cast have been shared on social media along with Leto’s. Gaga, Driver, Pacino and fellow star Jeremy Irons all appear in the new images decked out in luxury fashion of the 1990s, which is when the film is set.

House Of Gucci will be released in UK cinemas on November 26.