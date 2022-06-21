Jason Blum says he could “make” Robert Englund return to ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum has said he would have no trouble convincing Robert Englund to reprise his iconic role as Freddy Krueger in a new A Nightmare On Elm Street film if he wanted to – despite the actor having previously indicated such a return would be unlikely.

“I could make him come back,” Blum told Screen Rant in a new interview published yesterday (June 20). “I could get anyone back. I mean, Ellen Burstyn was 87, I got her back in [the upcoming sequel to] The Exorcist.”

“Yeah, 75 [years old] – he’s young,” Blum added, referring to Englund.

Blumhouse has been one of the most critically and commercially successful film studios of recent years, with hits – mostly in the horror genre – including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Us, Halloween, and The Invisible Man.

Back in 2019, it was reported that the estate of Nightmare On Elm Street creator Wes Craven was looking into a new movie and TV show based on the horror classic.

Craven’s estate reclaimed the rights to the film earlier that year. According to Bloody Disgusting, after the acquisition, they had been looking at pitches for both a movie remake and a TV show likely to air on streaming service HBO Max. To date, Samuel Bayer’s 2010 remake, also titled A Nightmare On Elm Street, remains the latest film entry in the franchise.

More recently, Stranger Things paid tribute to A Nightmare On Elm Street in an episode of the show’s new fourth season.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy opened up about casting Englund as Victor Creel in the turning point of the new season of the Netflix series.

“There’s a closeup of [Creel] scratching his fingernails on the desk in his cell,” Levy said to Entertainment Weekly of the first scene between Victor and Nancy and Robin, nodding to Krueger’s metal blades attached to his fingers.