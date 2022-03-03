Jason Momoa confirms he will play villain in next ‘Fast and Furious’ film

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he will play the villain in the next Fast and Furious outing.

Back in January, The Hollywood Reporter said that the Game of Thrones star was in “final negotiations” to star as the villain in the tenth outing of the high-grossing film series.

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa confirmed his role in the upcoming franchise while giving fans a hint of what his character will be like.

“I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun… it’s fun,” he said.

“I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy,” he added.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with last year’s F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the next film. Long-term stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the next film.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the The Fate of the Furious, and then returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Reviewing the last Fast & Furious film, NME said: “It all accelerates towards a genuinely thrilling finale that pivots between full-throttle action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a bear hug from your gruff older brother after you’ve nearly chucked up on a roller coaster.

“Like so many things in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow does. Here’s to the next billion dollars at the box office.”

Meanwhile, Momoa also revealed a first look at his character in the new Aquaman film late last year.

Momoa and Amber Heard will return as Aquaman and Mera respectively for the new DC sequel, alongside Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison. Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek, known for playing Euron Greyjoy, is also in talks to star.