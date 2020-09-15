Jason Momoa criticises Warner Bros. over ‘Justice League’ investigation

Jason Momoa has criticised Warner Bros regarding an investigation into cast and crew relations on the set of Justice League.

The Aquaman actor spoke out in support of his Justice League co-star Ray Fisher, who made allegations of “abusive” and “unprofessional” behaviour from director Joss Whedon alongside producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg on set.

Momoa shared his support for Fisher on Instagram, posting the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher last week, and has now commented on his own experiences as well.

Advertisement

“This s— has to stop and needs to be looked at @ray8fisher and everyone else who experienced what [happened] under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

Momoa went on to deny recent reports from Variety that he was in talks to voice Frosty the Snowman in a new project produced by Berg and Johns, claiming the story was released as a distraction.

“I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots,” Momoa said. “Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j”

Earlier this week, Fisher claimed on Twitter that the ongoing investigation “conveniently avoided contacting witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR.”

To-date, the “independent” firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR. They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives. 1/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020

Advertisement

The investigation began at the end of August, following Fisher’s initial allegations voiced in July. Warner Bros have not yet responded to comment.