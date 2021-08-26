Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are making a buddy cop film together

Jason Momoa has confirmed he’s teaming up with Dave Bautista for a buddy cop film.

The actor was asked during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden about a tweet from Bautista which suggested the pair should join forces for a “Lethal Weapon type” buddy cop movie.

Speaking about the idea, Momoa said: “I’m not even gonna lie to you… I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going ‘We need to do a buddy cop film’.

“We love each other – we met on [the series] See, we’re [in] Dune together, and so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, do it, [I’ve] got an idea. So it’s off to the races now, we’re doing it.”

In the original tweet, Bautista suggested the buddy cop film should be directed by Deadpool’s David Leitch – but it’s unclear if Bautista threw a text his way too.

Momoa will star opposite Bautista in the second season of Apple TV’s See, set to be released on Friday August 27.

They’re also starring together in Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Dune, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin.

Bautista has experience in the buddy cop genre too, starring in comedy Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani and My Spy with Chloe Coleman.

The pair are both featuring in upcoming superhero movies too, with Momoa in James Wan’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom while Bautista is set to reprise his role as Drax The Destroyer in Thor: Love And Thunder.