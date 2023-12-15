Jason Momoa on his future as Aquaman: “It’s not looking too good”

Jason Momoa has cast doubt on his future in DC films following Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

The actor discussed the likelihood of returning as Aquaman with Entertainment Tonight, where he explained that the decision is up in the air after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa said.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.'”

He added: “I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

Since Gunn and Safran were appointed last year, a number of projects have been cancelled and postponed, including Henry Cavill’s return as Superman (as teased in Black Adam) and Wonder Woman 3.

Gunn is set to kick off his rebooted DC movie universe with Superman Legacy starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. The film is slated to be released July 11, 2025.

Other announced projects include a SwampThing movie and a sequel to The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, which exists in a separate film universe branded DC Elseworlds.

While the future of Aquaman is uncertain, director James Wan recently expressed his desire to return to horror following his work on Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

“You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth,” he told Collider.

“So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I’m doing a big one, I’m like, ‘Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,’ and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we’ll see.”

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on December 21.